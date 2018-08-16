WORK WITH US
Are you looking for a rewarding career? Work with us at South West Sydney Legal Centre.
Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Worker, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander focus (part-time), South West Sydney Women’s Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service
- Permanent, part-time position (14hpw)
- South West Sydney based
- Community Legal Centre incorporating domestic and family violence services
- Annual salary: SCHCADS L5 starting at $33,939 plus superannuation
- Flexible work conditions, salary packaging to increase take home pay, 5 weeks’ annual leave (pro rata) plus leave loading, additional leave at Christmas
Please click on the links below for further information.
DFV worker ATSI focus WDVCAS job ad and application Package April 22
Assistant Manager, South West Sydney Women’s Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service
- Permanent, full time position (35hpw)
- South West Sydney based
- Community Legal Centre incorporating domestic and family violence services
- Annual salary: SCHCADS L6 plus a supplement: starts at $96,351 plus superannuation
- Flexible work conditions, salary packaging to increase take home pay, 5 weeks’ annual leave plus leave loading, additional leave at Christmas