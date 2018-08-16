info@swslc.org.au

(02) 9601 7777

CLIENT REFERRAL

WORK WITH US

Are you looking for a rewarding career? Work with us at South West Sydney Legal Centre.

Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Worker, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander focus (part-time), South West Sydney Women’s Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service

  • Permanent, part-time position (14hpw)
  • South West Sydney based
  • Community Legal Centre incorporating domestic and family violence services
  • Annual salary: SCHCADS L5 starting at $33,939 plus superannuation
  • Flexible work conditions, salary packaging to increase take home pay, 5 weeks’ annual leave (pro rata) plus leave loading, additional leave at Christmas

Please click on the links below for further information.

DFV worker ATSI focus WDVCAS job ad and application Package April 22

 

Assistant Manager, South West Sydney Women’s Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service

  • Permanent, full time position (35hpw)
  • South West Sydney based
  • Community Legal Centre incorporating domestic and family violence services
  • Annual salary: SCHCADS L6 plus a supplement: starts at $96,351 plus superannuation
  • Flexible work conditions, salary packaging to increase take home pay, 5 weeks’ annual leave plus leave loading, additional leave at Christmas

Please click on the links below for further information.

Asst Manager WDVCAS job ad and Application Package March 22

OUR SERVICES

Need some assistance with your legal issue?
Need some assistance with Domestic or Family Violence?
Want us to deliver a workshop or seminar?

FREE TELEPHONE LEGAL ADVICE

FREE TELEPHONE LEGAL ADVICE

LEGAL REPRESENTATION & ASSISTANCE

LEGAL REPRESENTATION & ASSISTANCE

DOMESTIC & FAMILY VIOLENCE

DOMESTIC & FAMILY VIOLENCE

COMMUNITY LEGAL EDUCATION

COMMUNITY LEGAL EDUCATION

OUR EXPERIENCED LAWYERS
ARE HERE TO DISCUSS YOUR NEEDS

CONTACT US
en English
af Afrikaansso Afsoomaaliaz Azərbaycan diliid Bahasa Indonesiams Bahasa Melayujw Basa Jawasu Basa Sundabs Bosanskica Catalàceb Cebuanocs Čeština‎ny Chichewaco Corsucy Cymraegda Danskde Deutschet Eestien Englishes Españoleo Esperantoeu Euskaratl Filipinofr Françaisfy Fryskga Gaeligegd Gàidhliggl Galegoha Harshen Hausahmn Hmonghr Hrvatskiig Igboxh isiXhosais Íslenskait Italianosw Kiswahiliht Kreyol ayisyenla Latinlv Latviešu valodalb Lëtzebuergeschlt Lietuvių kalbahu Magyarmg Malagasymt Maltesenl Nederlandsno Norsk bokmåluz O‘zbekchahaw Ōlelo Hawaiʻipl Polskipt Portuguêsro Românăsm Samoanst Sesothofi Suomisn Shonasq Shqipsk Slovenčinasl Slovenščinasv Svenskatr Türkçemi Te Reo Māorivi Tiếng Việtyo Yorùbázu Zuluel Ελληνικάbe Беларуская моваbg Българскиky Кыргызчаkk Қазақ тіліmk Македонски јазикmn Монголru Русскийsr Српски језикtg Тоҷикӣuk Українськаhy Հայերենka ქართულიyi יידישur اردوlo ພາສາລາວar العربيةps پښتوsd سنڌيku كوردی‎ta தமிழ்hi हिन्दीpa ਪੰਜਾਬੀmr मराठीbn বাংলাne नेपालीmy ဗမာစာfa فارسیsi සිංහලkn ಕನ್ನಡiw עִבְרִיתgu ગુજરાતીte తెలుగుml മലയാളംkm ភាសាខ្មែរth ไทยam አማርኛko 한국어ja 日本語zh-CN 简体中文zh-TW 繁體中文